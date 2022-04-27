Shooting of Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003' commences

The shooting of Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003' based on 'Abdul Karim Telgi' has commenced on Wednesday. Mehta, who earlier came up with 'Scam 1992', took to Instagram and shared a photograph of a clapperboard.

"And we rolled today...Rock it my friend Tushar Hiranandani (director of Scam 2003)," he captioned the post. Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the show is adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh.

Basically, it revolves around the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The cast has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

