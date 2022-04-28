Left Menu

Rajora Entertainment launches Rajora Music

Raised with the passion of films, music and entertainment, Karan Rajora has always been passionate about drama as a result he launched his own production house Rajora Entertainment along with an equally passionate Bachchan Tamar Rajora is all about youth, passion and love for the visual medium.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 15:36 IST
Rajora Entertainment launches Rajora Music
  • Country:
  • India

28th April 2022, Mumbai - Rajora Entertainment launches a musical vertical ''Rajora Music'' with their maiden venture , a qawwali by Sabri Brothers “AJMER KI GALI”, featuring Sara Khan and Mrunal Jain, produced by Karan Rajora and Bachchan Tamar, Co -Produced by Habib A Sheikh, Azra Syed, Rahul Gaikwad, Satish Kanwal- CEO Rajora Entertainment, Casting Director - Sonu Singh Rajput. A sufiyana contemporary story of undying love and faith. Rajora Entertainment is a production house with office in Mumbai, an amalgamation of entertainment with future technologies. It is an entertainment focused company which plans to produce entertaining, uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets. Their primary focus lies to contribute many talents – each brilliant in its own creative field. Very few, however, have enjoyed consistency in their creative endeavors and even fewer have managed to create an organization that has become an integral part of the entertainment business in India. Raised with the passion of films, music and entertainment, Karan Rajora has always been passionate about drama as a result he launched his own production house Rajora Entertainment along with an equally passionate Bachchan Tamar “Rajora is all about youth, passion and love for the visual medium. We will focus on bringing together all kinds of talent and making something unique, exciting and entertaining” Rajora Entertainment will soon release a web series titled “Rohatak Sisters” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022