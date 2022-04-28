Left Menu

Brandi Carlile tests Covid positive, drops out of Stagecoach

American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has tested positive for Covid-19, sharing the news on Wednesday evening through a video on her official Instagram. As a result, she has to cancel her planned set at Stagecoach this weekend.

American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has tested positive for Covid-19, sharing the news on Wednesday evening through a video on her official Instagram. As a result, she has to cancel her planned set at Stagecoach this weekend. As per reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Carlile revealed her decision of opting out of her planned Stagecoach set, expressing her disappointment with the sudden change of plans to her audience.

"It finally happened. I have the COVID," Carlile informed her fans. "So I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. It's horrible." Assuring her viewers that she believes her health was improving, Carlile went on to say, "I'm a few days in and I have a chest infection but I think I turned a corner today and I'm starting to feel a little bit better." "I just wanted to let everybody know that I'm devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all of my freaking friends. See you on the other side of this trash," Carlile added.

Carlile was scheduled to perform at the country music festival in Indio, California on Friday night. Her performance would have been viewed remotely via live streams, in addition to the presence of live audiences. Live performances from Midland, Thomas Rhett and Breland are also to be streamed. Apart from them, the Friday lineup also includes Tanya Tucker. Carrie Underwood is set to headline the second day of Stagecoach on Saturday, while Luke Combs wraps the music festival on Sunday. (ANI)

