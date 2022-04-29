Shadow and Bone Season 2: Storyline, cast & recent status

The production for Shadow and Bone Season 2 commenced in January, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, while the filming is set to conclude in July. We can expect to see the eight new episodes in late 2022 or early 2023. Netflix revealed the cast list and the storyline of Shadow and Bone Season 2.

To recap, Shadow and Bone is adapted from two series of Grishaverse novels and is written by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 storyline

The drama will continue adapting Siege and Storm (2013) and another original storyline featuring the Crows and consisting of eight episodes in Season 2. Among the eight, each of the episodes of Season 2 will span roughly an hour in length.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will start from the end of the first season. Lastly, the series concluded with Orphan mapmaker, AlinaStarkov discovering that she is a Grisha, a magic-user with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold.

Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

As the Six of Crows storyline progresses, we'll learn more about Kaz and his crew's experiences. The Darkling is alive, stronger than ever, and hell-bent on vengeance.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast

Several cast members have been confirmed to be returning for Shadow and Bone Season 2 including Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/the Darkling, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsov, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, AmitaSuman as InejGhafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Julian Kostov as Fedyor.

Additionally, Netflix has confirmed several new cast members for the second season, including, Patrick Gibsonas as Nikolai Lantsov,Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.

The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

