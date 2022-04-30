Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra shares steamy poolside pictures, this is how husband Nick reacted

New mommy in B-town, actor Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday shared some extremely hot photos in her latest post, leaving her followers awestruck.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 13:00 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares steamy poolside pictures, this is how husband Nick reacted
Priyanka Chopra (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In her recent Instagram post, the 'Mary Kom' star can be seen wearing a lime-coloured co-ord bikini set, relaxing in the pool at her LA abode.

"Instagram Vs Reality" she captioned the post Priyanka looked really stunning and alluring and fans filled the comment section with fire and heart emoticons including her husband Nick Jonas who dropped a fire emoji and the comment 'Damn'.

It was recently revealed that the actor couple duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had named their daughter, who was born in January this year via surrogacy, as 'Malti Marie'. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's next films include Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' Amazon's 'Citadel,' and Anthony Mackie's 'Ending Things.' (ANI)

