Anthem Error: Congress Party's National Anthem Mishap in Kerala

The Congress party in Kerala faced embarrassment when a line of the national anthem was sung incorrectly during its 141st foundation day celebration. The incident occurred at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office and was witnessed by senior leaders. Visuals of the mishap were aired by various TV channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:46 IST
The Congress party in Kerala encountered an embarrassing moment during its 141st foundation day celebration when a line of the national anthem was sung incorrectly.

The error took place at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Sunday as party members, including senior leaders like A K Antony and V M Sudheeran, gathered to honor the occasion by singing the anthem together following a flag hoisting ceremony.

Visual evidence of the mistake was swiftly telecast by TV channels, amplifying the embarrassment. While the Congress party organized celebrations statewide, it has yet to comment officially on the unfortunate gaffe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

