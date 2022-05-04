Who Killed Sara? Season 3 releasing this month! Trailer hints at a shocking plotline

The Mexican mystery thriller 'Who Killed Sara?' is returning in 2022 with Season 3. Netflix has already announced the release date plus an official trailer for Who Killed Sara? So mark your calendar for May 18, 2022.

Lo que vienes es 🔥💥 La tercera temporada de #QuienMatóASara llega este 1 de junio. pic.twitter.com/1vdz6Re2ho — ¿QUIÉN MATÓ A SARA? (@quienmatoasara) January 28, 2022

The murder mystery of Sara is still untold which means the plot will continue in its manner. Who Killed Sara? Season 2 ended on several loose ends. Since then fans are eager to know who the murderer of Sara is. Who Killed Sara? Season 3 might reveal the identity of Sara's murderer as the third season is the finale of the Mexican series. Alex will turn no stone unturned to find out who his sister really was.

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 trailer teases shocking revelations. In the trailer, Alex tries to recover her sister's body from a grave, but he discovers that it isn't where it's supposed to be. New clues lead him to an unknown entity called Medusa. Who is Medusa and what is her involvement in all this? Will Alex finally discover who is behind Sara's disappearance?

The trailer ends with Sara finally face to face with Alex, so does it mean Sara is alive?

It was originally a Spanish language series named "¿Quiénmató a Sara?" After the premiere of Season 1, the series gained huge popularity worldwide globally estimated 55M subscribers tuned in since the launch of its first season. (via Deadline)

Who Killed Sara? follows ÁlexGuzmán, who spends 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After coming out of prison, he is determined to find out who actually killed his sister Sara. Álex wants to get revenge on the Lazcano family who wronged him.

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 might bring back all the main stars including Manolo Cardona (as Alex), Ximena Lamadrid (Sara), Alejandro Nones (Rodolfo Lazcano), Ginés García Millán (César) and Claudia Ramírez (Mariana Lazcano), Carolina Miranda ( Elisa Lazcano), Eugenio Siller (José María Lazcano), Marifer (Litzy), and Matías Novoa (Nicandro).

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 is releasing on May 18, 2022, on Netflix.

Also Read: Euphoria Season 3: Cast pours light on plotline! Know more