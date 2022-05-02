The Croods: Family Tree Season 3: Updates on its renewal possibility, release & more!

The Croods is a media franchise made by DreamWorks Animation. The franchise began with the 2013 film The Croods and has since grown to include a sequel, The Croods: A New Age, two television series, Dawn of the Croods, The Croods: Family Tree, and two video games.

What could be the release date for The Croods: Family Tree Season 3?

The animation series, The Croods Family Tree Season 2 premiered on April 5, 2022 and fans started counting days for The Croods Family Tree Season 3. Currently, there is no official announcement from the makers for the third season.

However, while the renewal and release updates are yet to be announced we can assume it might get a premiere date at the end of 2022 or early 2023. If you look at the maker's record, there was a seven-month gap between the first two seasons. Therefore, if Hulu and Peacock greenlit The Croods Family Tree Season 3 within May, it will not take much time to release.

What could be the plotline for The Croods: Family Tree Season 3?

The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 left some suspense in the last episode and kept viewers waiting The Croods: Family Tree Season 3.

The story for the series has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series will tell the story of two different pre-historic families, The Croods and the Bettermans. The story will portray how they live under the same roof.

Back in 2021, before the release of The Croods Family Tree Season 2, the writer Mark Banker said to CBR: "At the end of it, the Croods move in with the Betterman's and it's such a classic television comedy set up of two mismatched families now having to live under the same roof."

He continued, "It's the Odd Couple. And so, the challenge is how do you do that in a fresh and interesting way that hasn't been done before. It certainly helps that it's set in a world that happens before all the technology that's familiar with us and finding ways to use that to bring up all the issues that we're all familiar with in a situation like that, in an interesting way. It's been a lot of fun."

While fans were eagerly waiting for the film The Croods 3, the makers decided to launch a series named, "The Croods: Family Tree," which successfully launched two seasons until now and received praises from audiences and critics worldwide.

Before the release of The Croods Family Tree Season 1, Todd Grimes said to CBR, "Our show basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off."

He explained: "We have ten principal characters, but because we're a series and have more stories to tell, we get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds."

The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 ends with a climax. When the Crood and Betterman parents struggle to get along, the two couples realize they need some time apart and decide to get away from the farm and each other. However, both couples choose to take a break on the same small beach.

While the parents are away, the kids are in charge of the treehouse. Meanwhile, the punch monkeys invade the house, and the kids find themselves out of their element. Now everything is up to the kids to stop the punch monkeys before their parents get back.

Fans will see how the kids save themselves and their treehouse from the punch monkeys in The Croods: Family Tree Season 3.

Who could return in The Croods: Family Tree Season 3?

Tran reprises her role as Dawn, while A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods in The Croods: Family Tree. Hopefully, both the voice artists will return in The Croods: Family Tree Season 3.

The other returning cast might include Amy Landecker as Ugga, KiffVandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope. Mark Banker (from Go, Dog, Go!) and Todd Grimes (from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) are working as executive producers and showrunners for the series.

Stay tuned to get more updates on The Croods: Family Tree Season 3 and more animation series!