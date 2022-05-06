Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252: Koko might challenge Mikey

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, and it's entertaining the audience since March 2017. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 is the upcoming installment to be released on Tuesday after a one-week break for the Golden Week Celebration in Japan. The Raw Scans of the upcoming Tokyo Revengers 252 are expected to release around May 7, 2022.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 will release in Japan and internationally on May 10 and May 11, 2022, respectively. The anticipated battle between Mikey against his former friend and ally will begin in the upcoming installment.

Spoilers Alert: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 spoilers are out. There might be a handful of one-to-one interesting fights in this chapter.

Takemichi's conflict with Kakucho is yet to be solved, which fans might see in Chapter 252. The chapter is going to show the biggest challenge ever between Mikey and Koko.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 possible storyline

One more one-to-one fight between Haruki Hayashida and Manjiro Sano might get focus in the next outing. Apart from this, fans can also see how Senju is doing after the merciless defeat. Lastly, we saw Atsushi defeating Madarame, but Senju was defeated by Sanju. Sanju dismissed Senju's apology, telling her that she knew nothing about Mikey's impulses.

At the end of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 251, one of the most shocking incidents is revealed. Koko has switched the gang and decided to help Inupi against Benkei and Wakasa. Finally, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 will showcase Koko's decision. It seems challenging Mikey will be the only option for him. And if he does that, then this might be the biggest contest so far.

Another battle will go parallel to these fights. In the previous chapter, Hakkai and Mitsuya approach Chifuyu while he is dragging an injured. They complement each other on their respective successes. But Hanma appears in front of them. Hanma challenges Mitsuya, Hakkai, Chifuyu, and Akku after Mikey gives him the responsibility to handle the situation. Therefore, there is a strong possibility for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 to focus on Mitsuya vs Hanma battle.

Pahchin is going forward to attack Mikey. Pahchin and Mikey are childhood friends. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 will feature an interesting and heartbreaking fight of the duo. Chapter 252 might feature more flashbacks of Pahchin and Mikey's childhood.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

