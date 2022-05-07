Left Menu

5 held, 4 juveniles apprehended for beating man to death in southwest Delhi

On April 23, Suraj along with his associates, approached the victim and started beating him and later took him to Bhagwati Vihar, the officer said. He was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital but succumbed to his injuries on April 26, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:29 IST
5 held, 4 juveniles apprehended for beating man to death in southwest Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested five persons and apprehended four juveniles for allegedly thrashing a 20-year-old man to death over a dispute, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dabri area on April 23 and the victim succumbed to his injuries on April 26, they said, adding that three more accused, including two minors, are yet to be nabbed. The video of the incident is also circulating on social media where the victim, in red coloured T-shirt, is seen being brutally beaten up by the group with belt and sticks.

The five accused men have been identified as Sameer, Pawan, Kasim Mulla, Abhishek and Amit alias Meet alias Kalu, police said. A caller informed the police that some people had come to Uttam Nagar and started beating her brother, identified as Krishna, a resident of Rajapuri in the same area, police said. It was later found that Krishna had some issue with another man named Suraj on Holi, a senior police officer said. On April 23, Suraj along with his associates, approached the victim and started beating him and later took him to Bhagwati Vihar, the officer said. The victim was admitted in the DDU Hospital. He was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital but succumbed to his injuries on April 26, the officer said. Earlier, a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and then converted into 302 (punishment for murder) after due medical and legal consultation. The sections of rioting were also added in the case, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022