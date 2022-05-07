5 held, 4 juveniles apprehended for beating man to death in southwest Delhi

The police have arrested five persons and apprehended four juveniles for allegedly thrashing a 20-year-old man to death over a dispute, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dabri area on April 23 and the victim succumbed to his injuries on April 26, they said, adding that three more accused, including two minors, are yet to be nabbed. The video of the incident is also circulating on social media where the victim, in red coloured T-shirt, is seen being brutally beaten up by the group with belt and sticks.

The five accused men have been identified as Sameer, Pawan, Kasim Mulla, Abhishek and Amit alias Meet alias Kalu, police said. A caller informed the police that some people had come to Uttam Nagar and started beating her brother, identified as Krishna, a resident of Rajapuri in the same area, police said. It was later found that Krishna had some issue with another man named Suraj on Holi, a senior police officer said. On April 23, Suraj along with his associates, approached the victim and started beating him and later took him to Bhagwati Vihar, the officer said. The victim was admitted in the DDU Hospital. He was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital but succumbed to his injuries on April 26, the officer said. Earlier, a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and then converted into 302 (punishment for murder) after due medical and legal consultation. The sections of rioting were also added in the case, police said.

