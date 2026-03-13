Lathmar Holi Tragedy: When Friendship Turned Fatal

An incident initially classified as accidental drowning has taken a sinister turn with allegations of murder. During the Lathmar Holi celebrations in February, a 17-year-old boy allegedly pushed two friends into a pond near Nandgaon, resulting in their deaths.

The investigation gained momentum after technical experts managed to recover footage from a damaged Digital Video Recorder (DVR) at the Asheshwar Mahadev Temple. The footage, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, contradicts the accused's claims that the victims slipped and drowned while bathing. Instead, it shows the accused deliberately pushing them into the water before leaving the scene.

Following a complaint by one of the victim's fathers, police have registered a case of murder. The accused and his family are currently at large, with police conducting extensive raids to locate them. Both victims were high school students, while the accused is in Class 9, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)