When will ‘Titans Season 4’ come on HBO MAX? Know in detail!

The superhero show, DC's Titans has become one of the most popular series today. After completing three seasons, DC is currently working on Titans Season 4. Filming for the fourth season began on February 28, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude on September 30, 2022.

Titans Season 3 aired its finale episodes on HBO Max on October 21, 2021. In the same month, Titans Season 4 was announced at DC fandom.

Based on DC Comic team Teen Titans, the fantasy drama depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil. The plot for Titans Season 4 is yet to unveil.

Titans Season 3 sees the Titans traveling to Gotham City after Jason is murdered, where Dick teams up in protecting the city with Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon. When Jason returns under the control of notorious criminal Jonathan Crane, the Titans find themselves battling their former teammate to prevent Crane from destroying Gotham. Also Kory's tense reunion with Blackfire, who seeks redemption for past actions, and Donna's return from the afterlife following her death in the previous season.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites shares a little update to Entertainment Weekly saying "Not a single idea" has in store for Titans Season 4.

He also shared his point of view on the storyline: "I'd love to see a storyline develop between Superboy and the Titans. There's a lot of juice in that, because we've seen a lot of him be good and a team player, and really attach himself to Dick's morals and values."

But we all know there's this hidden dark side in that character that I think would be really interesting to explore. That's one of my favorite characters. I think Josh plays that very well, that flippant double-sided good-and-bad character," explained Brenton Thwaites.

While Titans Season 4 is officially underway, HBO Max is yet to announce the release date of the series, but we can still assume its availability.

The makers usually release a season around September or October. So if Titans Season 4 completes production in July, we can expect Titans Season 4 in Q4 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3's photo gives a glimpse of Sparrow Academy members