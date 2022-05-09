Is One Punch Man Season 3 happening? Know recent updates!

The finale episode of the Japanese superhero series, One Punch Man Season 2 aired in July 2019. It's been a long since fans watched the second season, but they are still ardently waiting for the renewal of the third season. The anime is yet to be renewed for the third season, but series creator Yusuke Murata twitted that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

He wrote: "Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

We still don't have any posters of One Punch Man Season 3, but take the creator's words for it. Fans are happy to know that they are ultimately going to see Saitama's journey to becoming a respectable hero on screen.

Like any other entertainment project, the third season's production was reportedly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Comic Book's report, One Punch Man Season 3 might be taken by a new studio. The anime series was produced by Madhouse and Season 2 was taken by J.C. Staff studio. The call for Season 3 began on Reddit before moving to platforms like Twitter and Tumblr.

Therefore following the changes and the current scenario, we could say One Punch man Season 3 could arrive late.

One Punch Man fans will be surprised to see plenty of heroes in Season 3 moving into the hideout of Monsters. The imminent Season 3 will show some fantastic fights to entertain the viewers.

OPM Season 3 could return with Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, HiromichiTezuka as Commentator, SawashiroYuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be officially confirmed, so there is no release date for the third season of this anime series. Stay tuned to get more updates on Japanese anime series!

Also Read: Why 'The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6' seems impossible! Know in detail