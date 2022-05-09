Why ‘The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6’ seems impossible! Know in detail

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement" or The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 came on Netflix in June 2021, and the manga series ended with Season 5. Now fans are wondering about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. Is a sixth season possible on Netflix?

After waiting for a long time The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 24 that titled, "Heirs" finally reached its climax. Meliodas and Elizabeth finally managed to defeat the Demon King. It ended the war between the Demon race and the human race.

A decade later, the Sins had a reunion during the birthday of Meliodas and Elizabeth's son Tristan. The following day, while sparing with his father, Tristan expressed his resolve to become a Holy Knight like the Seven Deadly Sins.

"Heirs" is not only the last episode of Season 5 but it adapted the 346 volumes of the manga and the end of the comic book on which the anime is based. So there's nothing left to explore in The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6. But fans are craving more, and some fans are hopeful.

A film titled "The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light" based on The Seven Deadly Sins manga series was released on July 2, 2021, in Japan. It streamed on Netflix on October 1, 2021.

The anime series focuses on Percival, a young boy who discovers he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. The series made its debut in January 2021. The sequel adapted only 20 chapters of "Four Knights of the Apocalypse". So the makers have enough materials to have another anime season, noted Looper.

While, What's on Netflix noted The Seven Deadly Sins is not returning with Season 6 because it was not subject to cancellation, and the reason why the series hasn't been renewed is simply that all of the story, and source material, from the manga, has been covered in the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins anime has a total of 100 episodes, which covered all 41 volumes and 342 chapters of the manga.

Therefore, the renewal possibility for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 6 is low. But some fans believe we are going to see more of Ban and Meliodas soon. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many hit series were restored by public demand lately.

