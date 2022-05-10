Will Love Alarm Season 3 happen? Everything we know so far!

South Korean streaming television series Love Alarm became a massive success after its release. The first two seasons premiered on Netflix, respectively on August 22, 2019, and March 12, 2021, and now enthusiasts are waiting for Love Alarm Season 3.

Though the possibility for Love Alarm Season 3 is very low as the second season concluded on a brighter note, many are optimistic about the show's renewal. Furthermore, some aficionados are expecting Love Alarm Season 3 to introduce a new storyline.

The return of Love Alarm Season 3 is yet to be confirmed, but if it happens in the future, considering the count for the first two seasons, it (the third season) is likely to have 6 to 8 episodes. Season 1 had 8 episodes and Season 2 had 6 episodes.

Love Alarm Season 2 concluded with a more mature relationship developed between the main characters in the drama. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them. It is hard to anticipate one more season for Love Alarm, as the previous season already ended on a good note.

Many think there's nothing left to explore in the future. The second season of Love Alarm ends with Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. Furthermore, Sun-oh was seen ending up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

The only cliffhanger left is about the untold story of Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect it to be resolved in Love Alarm Season 3. Moreover, WhatsOn Netflix noted that despite Hye Young's alarm ringing for Jojo, she is still not sure whether or not she would have rung his Love Alarm without the use of the shield. Regardless, the pair clearly loves each other, but Jojo's insecurities about the shield could cause some tension in the relationship. This part of the plot could be the focus of Love Alarm Season 3.

According to Nilsen Report, creators of the series have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for the third season. But it should be noted that Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

There is still no official announcement for Love Alarm Season 3. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean dramas.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 without Song Joong Ki & Kim Ji may get a low viewership rating