One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers: Flashback after Oden’s death!

Fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1048, which will return on May 8, 2022, after the Golden Week holidays in Japan.

One Piece Chapter 1047 starts with Momonosuketo's struggle to create Flame Clouds. He thinks he will be encouraged because the last time he saw his mother alive. But Yamato says that he has reached high and his Flame Cloud might vanish soon. Therefore, Momo has to build it stronger. But he is unable to create his Flame Cloud.

Besides, Luffy shows his ability to take down Kaido. The remaining samurai become more aware of their situation however, they believe that Kaido would be defeated. Meanwhile, the people of Flower Capital are celebrating the last few minutes of their freedom. They release the Sky Boats, with each one having a wish written on it.

Meanwhile, Orochi was able to use his Devil Fruit powers. He threatens to take Hiyori down with him.

One of the Reddit users predicts it could be the end of the line for Orochi:

"That was his last head and thus his last life. To backtrack a bit, his fruit seemingly allows him to have multiple lives which would be 8 in total due to his fruit aka the Yamata no Orochi. He lost one to Kaidou, another 6 to the Scabbards (The sixth is on the bottom left corner, it's very missable), and just lost his last to Denjiro."

But seeing Momo's situation he decides to handle it, and he prepares to deliver a big punch to the Island, pushing it away so that it doesn't fall over Flower Capital. He asks Momo to move the island out of the way. If Momo is unable to move the Island in time, Onigashima might be destroyed by the punch. Momo will definitely try to carry the Island before it falls on the ground in One Piece Chapter 1048. If it falls, it would cause many people to die. But Momo is still unable to create Flame Clouds.

One Piece Chapter 1048 will depict an argument between Luffy and Momonosuke about moving Onigashima. Momo thinks it should not be done, but considering his family obligations, he decides to agree with Luffy.

While Momo is trying to push the Island, Luffy gets back to take down Kaido. Kaido again starts asking about the incident of Kozuki Oden who was burned to death 20 years earlier.

Kaido uses a technique called Flaming Drum Dragon. It allows him to cover his body with flames and the section of his tail touches one of the tips of the Skull Dome's horns, completely melting it away. The heat from Kaido's fire burns Luffy's left hand, which is still holding onto the dragon. Kaido asks Luffy that people have waited for him to save them. He is the only 'savior'.

One Piece Chapter will show the flashback after Oden's death. When he and the other retainers begin running for their lives. Kaido is hunting for Kozuki family, but he knocks them back with his Kanabo.

Meanwhile, the Wano citizen requests Kaido not to harm the family. He has done enough of it. But Kaido determines to destroy Kozuki family.

In One Piece Chapter 1048, Kaido will transform into a fire dragon. Kaido uses Shoryu: KaenHakke. Shoryu: KaenHakke can be roughly translated to Ascending Dragon: Eight Trigrams Flame. Luffy uses an attack called "GomuGomu no Bajrang Gun" (Rubber Hindu Monkey God Gun).

