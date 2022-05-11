My Hero Academia Chapter 352 might show the outcome of Todoroki brothers’ fight!

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 is returning after two weeks, and fans are waiting to get the answer to the leftover cliffhangers. The last chapter ended without revealing the result of Shoto's attack on Dabi. The release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 352 has been pushed back due to the Golden Week celebrations in Japan.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 will show the outcome of Shoto's last move – Flashfire Fist: Phosphor.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 will continue the heroes' battle against AFO and its followers. Tadoroki is listening to Dabi's backstory. Dabi says that his journey up to this point was not as easy as Tadoroki thinks. Shoto wants to know why Dabi did not come home all these years, and Dabi shares his pain. He also accuses Shoto and says that he could have been born in a better environment and hence had a much better childhood.

Shoto tries to make Dabi understand but Dabi won't listen. Shoto says his father was not so good. Their father was insane, and the house was like a hell, and it's Dabi's fault that he took the path to killing innocent people.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 might reveal the result of the fight between the Todoroki brothers because in the previous chapter shoto and Dabi exploded into fiery combat.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 will release on May 15, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter of Boku No Hero Academia will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

UK time: 04:00 P.M

European Time: 5:00 P.M

India Time: 9:30 P.M

Japan Time: 1:00 A.M

U.S / Canada: 10.00 A.M

