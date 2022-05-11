Left Menu

Srijit Mukherji's Hindi film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' to release in June

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:27 IST
Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's upcoming feature ''Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'' is set to be theatrically released on June 24, the makers said on Wednesday.

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a ''dark humour laced satire''. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

According to the makers, the movie will present an ''insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest''.

''Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga'' is Mukherji's second Hindi film after the 2017 period drama ''Begum Jaan'', starring Vidya Balan.

The director is known for acclaimed Bengali films such as ''Autograph'', ''Jaatishwar'' and ''Rajkahini''.

Mukherji said he drew inspiration from the real incident caused by ''tragic practices'' in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

''It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man & nature conflict.

''This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

''Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment and Match Cut Productions Private Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

