16-year-old girl raped at gunpoint in UP's Saharanpur

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint at a village here, police said on Friday.

The girl had gone to work in a farm along with a woman on Thursday when a youth dragged her aside and raped her, SP (City) Rajesh Kumar said quoting the complaint.

As the locals working in nearby fields started reaching the spot on hearing her shrieks, the youth fled.

The girl informed about the incident to her family members, after which a complaint was lodged.

The youth is absconding and police are searching for him, the SP said, adding the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Meanwhile, Hindu activists demanded the arrest of the accused, who they said belongs to another community.

