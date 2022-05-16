Enola Holmes 2 might release in autumn 2022! Know in detail

Netflix is one step closer to the release of Enola Holmes 2. Filming for the sequel was officially wrapped in early January 2022. The streamer already released the first look footage from the upcoming film, featuring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) who are returning to their respective roles.

Netflix announced the sequel back in May 2021, along with the casting of both Brown and Cavill to return as Enola Holmes and her brother Sherlock Holmes, respectively, in Enola Holmes 2.

Enola Holmes is the sequel of the Netflix film about the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. The filming started on October 2021 just a few months after it was officially renewed on May 13.

As the franchise is based on Nancy Springer's book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the upcoming sequel will follow the events of the second book – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which sees Enola search for a missing young girl with a talent for drawing.

During the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 in May 2021, it was already declared that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will play Enola and Sherlock Holmes, respectively. Some other returning cast members include AdeelAkhtar as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury.

The newly joined actors are: David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), AbbieHern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast).

Enola Holmes is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts.

She travels to London to find her missing mother. The flower cards left by her mother reveal secret messages and lead to hidden money, which Enola uses to escape, disguised as a boy. On the train, she finds the young Viscount Tewkesbury hidden in a travel bag. The story ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the entire country.

Enola Holmes 2 synopsis

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

In the last month, Netflix has given 'first clue' of 'Enola's next great adventure' to enjoy until the series to release. In the clip, Louis Partridge wraps his scene and the cast and crew members are giving him a round of applause, with one of the crew members saying, "That is a picture wrap on Louis!" the clips also showed one of the co-workers saying, "Well done, Louis." Well done, indeed!

Enola Holmes 2 release date

As Netflix confirmed, the filming for Enola Holmes 2 has wrapped up in January 2022, fans are looking forward to the release date for Enola Holmes 2. Netflix is yet to reveal the premiere date of the sequel movie, but we can expect the movie to be premiered in Autumn 2022, as it would take five to six months for the post-production to be completed.

There is no trailer yet! We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the movie. Stay tuned!

