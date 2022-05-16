Sherlock Season 5 could take more time if happens, says actor

After BBC came with the classic detective tale, "Sherlock Holmes" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the form of the television serial "Sherlock" in 2010, the series acquired huge popularity throughout the world. Sherlock has been praised for the quality of its writing, acting, and directing. It has been nominated for numerous awards including Emmys, BAFTAs and a Golden Globe, winning several awards across a variety of categories. It runs four seasons successfully, and fans are eagerly waiting for Sherlock Season 5.

The fourth run of Sherlock streamed in January 2017. Even though there is no confirmation on the making of Sherlock Season 5, several times viewers have been given many indications that Sherlock Season 5 could happen. Point to be noted that the fifth season had never been canceled.

Among several hints from the makers, writers and actors, one of the conversations of the Benedict Cumberbatch that acknowledges Sherlock season 5 could happen someday, makes fans more and more hopeful for Sherlock Season 5.

While talking about his spy thriller The Courier, Benedict Cumberbatch shared with Collider in 2021 about the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. Addressing the series fans, he said that it could take some more time to arrive or "maybe it could be a film rather than the series."

"I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

Moreover, the show's creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat told Radio Times about what could be the plotline of Sherlock Season 5 if it happens. Gatiss explained that the events shown in the fourth season's finale episode, titled, "The Final Problem" could actually be just the beginning of Season 5, while Moffat goes a step further to reveal that Sherlock Season 5 would show that Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) are back in their rooms at 221B Baker Street to solving crimes.

Mark Gatiss told: "Our original intention of the series was to go back to the beginning and see them as younger men and… restore it to its factory settings. But I think what's actually happened is that we have now done the story of how the Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson that we have always known, how they became those men. It's actually really a backstory."

Regarding whether there will be Sherlock Season 5, Moffat stated, "If this was the last time – we're not planning it, but it might be, it's possible – we could end it there. We couldn't have ended it on any of the previous series because they always ended up with whopping great cliffhangers."

Suffice to say, Sherlock Season 5 is still on the cards and we could expect returning of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson in the upcoming installment. As per Gatiss' conversation with 2018, it would just take a lot of time and patience from the fans.

As of now, we don't have any official updates from BBC One. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

