Sherlock Holmes 3: Johnny Depp reportedly might sign contract for Sherlock Holmes 3

Fans have been waiting for one of the most anticipated movies, Sherlock Holmes 3 for years. The film was set to release on December 22, 2021, but it did not release then. Currently, there is no official release date for the action mystery film.

Like other movies and television series throughout the global entertainment industries, the development of Sherlock Holmes 3 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns.

There is no official release date for Sherlock Holmes 3. Since the film has missed its December release date, viewers are confused whether the film will actually happen. What's adding to their confusion is the fact that the movie hasn't started filming yet and the current status is unknown.

However, the good news for Johnny Depp fans is that, in May 2022, it was reported that actor Robert Downey Jr. was interested in casting Johnny Depp in the film in hopes to restore his career following his legal troubles with actress Amber Heard.

It was earlier reported that Johnny Depp might enter Sherlock Holmes 3 by Robert Downey Jr.'s effort but that speculation died down within a few months, and the legal battle between Depp and Heard worsened. Moreover, fans' beloved Depp was expelled from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. Besides, Depp stepped down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3.

As reported, Marvel Cinematic Universe's former Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. tried hard to back the Johnny Depp to join the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3. Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, one of the co-producer of Sherlock Holmes 3 believe that Depp deserves a helping hand and expresses sympathy for his condition. They are the decades' friends of Johnny Depp.

Now, according to recent news by Fandom Wire, there are some studios that are still interested in signing a contract with Johnny Depp. And big talks are going on about Johnny Depp might come ahead to sign the contract for Sherlock Holmes 3. But everything is up to the actor, and it remains to be seen whether he decides to join the movie.

We don't have any official validation of the news, but we are still writing it based on media reports.

