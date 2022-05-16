Punjab: 57 people get jobs on compassionate grounds; CM hands over appointment letters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 people who got jobs on compassionate grounds in the local government and the police department.

Handing over the appointment letters, Mann wished them a bright future and success in their career, according to an official release.

He said that out of these 57 appointees, 50 were given jobs in the local government department and the rest in the police department.

Mann said the appointees have passed through severe hardships after the death of their breadwinners. The loss of a beloved one is irreparable and can never be compensated, the chief minister said. However, these appointments will help in mitigating the woes of these aggrieved families and help them to lead their lives with dignity, he said. The chief minister said that he had asked all the departments to expedite the process of filling the posts meant for compassionate appointments.

The state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts in various departments, he added.

