Left Menu

Punjab: 57 people get jobs on compassionate grounds; CM hands over appointment letters

The loss of a beloved one is irreparable and can never be compensated, the chief minister said. The chief minister said that he had asked all the departments to expedite the process of filling the posts meant for compassionate appointments.The state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts in various departments, he added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:05 IST
Punjab: 57 people get jobs on compassionate grounds; CM hands over appointment letters
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 people who got jobs on compassionate grounds in the local government and the police department.

Handing over the appointment letters, Mann wished them a bright future and success in their career, according to an official release.

He said that out of these 57 appointees, 50 were given jobs in the local government department and the rest in the police department.

Mann said the appointees have passed through severe hardships after the death of their breadwinners. The loss of a beloved one is irreparable and can never be compensated, the chief minister said. However, these appointments will help in mitigating the woes of these aggrieved families and help them to lead their lives with dignity, he said. The chief minister said that he had asked all the departments to expedite the process of filling the posts meant for compassionate appointments.

The state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts in various departments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022