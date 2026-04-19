Sweltering Heat and Its Impact on Pregnant Women in Delhi Slums

Pregnant women living in the slums of Delhi are grappling with a host of discomforts, including dizziness and insomnia, as temperatures soar beyond 40 degrees Celsius. The unbearable heat exacerbates their anxiety and restlessness, leading to sleepless nights, shortness of breath, and headaches.

According to experts, these extreme weather conditions pose serious risks to pregnant women, potentially causing birth defects and premature deliveries. Rekha, a resident of Dakshinpuri, finds her small, tin-roofed room unbearably hot, with no means to relocate. Similarly, Ayesha experiences relentless restlessness and struggles to sleep until the early hours of the morning.

The challenges faced by these women highlight the urgent need for community awareness and preventive strategies. Environmental and maternal health experts emphasize the importance of air quality improvement, adequate hydration, and access to cooling solutions to mitigate the risks posed by heat and pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)