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IAS Officer's Assets Seized in Rs 4 Crore Coal Levy Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has seized properties worth Rs 4 crore belonging to Sameer Vishnoi, a suspended IAS officer, in a coal levy scam case. Vishnoi was accused of amassing disproportionate assets, leading to legal actions under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Proceedings involve other implicated public servants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 08:25 IST
IAS Officer's Assets Seized in Rs 4 Crore Coal Levy Scam
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  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has secured an order to attach properties valued at Rs 4 crore, linked to Sameer Vishnoi, a suspended IAS officer embroiled in a coal levy scam. Vishnoi is accused of accumulating assets beyond his legitimate income, prompting legal scrutiny.

The case surfaced after the EOW filed a disproportionate assets case against Vishnoi in July 2024, revealing nine properties allegedly acquired through illicit means. These properties, registered under Vishnoi's family and associated firms, have been frozen following a court order under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The coal levy scam reveals a larger conspiracy involving senior bureaucrats and politicians, with Vishnoi being one of several accused. As the investigation unfolds, similar actions have been taken against other figures, such as Saumya Chaurasia, highlighting the pervasive corruption in the state's coal industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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