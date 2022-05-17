Russian Doll Season 3 renewal status & possibilities

The second season of Netflix's Russian Doll was launched on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and it is yet to be revealed whether there will be more seasons, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting the possibility of Russian Doll Season 3.

Netflix lovers are a little disappointed because the streaming giant is still silent on Russian Doll Season 3. To be fair on the streamer, it's too early to expect a renewal announcement from them. However, we believe there is a high possibility of a season 3. Before the release of the first season, the co-creator cum the lead actor Natasha Lyonne (Nadia) revealed that the writing team had a three-season plan from the outset.

Lyonne told to THR in 2019, "I see it quite concretely, and it will be interesting to see what evolves. The beauty of the power of the writer's room is that Alan [Charlie Barnett] was a very different character in the original pitch and pilot. Month two of the room is where he really came alive. Before then, he had been a whole variety of other figures and now, looking back, imagining that show without Alan is almost impossible.

Because of that experience, I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends. Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three."

On the flip side, some believe there is very little chance of a Russian Doll Season 3 because the writers already wrapped up Nadia's story in the second season, leaving no clue for another season.

Ultimately, the renewal decision would be made by creators Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and Natasha Lyonne. It remains to be seen whether or not they wish to pursue a third season.

