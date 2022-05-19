Vangelis, composer of 'chariots of fire' score, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek composer whose rousing electronic theme music for the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire" was one of the best-known film scores of the 1980s, has died at the age of 79, the Athens News Agency said on Thursday.

Citing an announcemet from his lawyers' office, ANA said Vagelis died late on Tuesday, without giving a cause of death.

