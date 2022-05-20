My Hero Academia chapter 353: Dabi-Shoto’s relationship thaws, but new villains take entry

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) has entered into the 'The Final Act Saga.' Fans are eager to know the storylines of the upcoming chapters, as the last chapter ended without revealing the result of Shoto's attack on Dabi. Thankfully, there is no break this week.

Spoilers alert: This article contains My Hero Academia chapter 353 spoilers!

My Hero Academia chapter 353 storylines

My Hero Academia chapter 353 is titled "Endeavor." Chapter 353 is expected to reveal the outcome of the battle between Dabi and Shoto, and its effect on their fate. The spoilers for the chapter are leaked. There will be more connection between the two brothers.

To help his brother, Shoto will release his ultimate move, "Great Glacial Aegir," and freeze the entire landscape, including the two of them in My Hero Academia chapter 353.

Moreover, in My Hero Academia chapter 353 fans will be introduced to a new villain in the other battlefield.

The new chapter will begin with Shoto and Dabi sharing their backstories. The connection between the brothers is getting strong. Meanwhile, Burnin reports to her communicator that Dabi has been imprisoned.

Hearing the news, all the heroes on Kamino will start celebrating and praise Shoto for defeating the blue flames. They'll realize this is the exact time to attack Noumu, so they'll get ready.

The scene will shift to another new battlefield, Takobo National Stadium, where students used to take their provisional licensed exam. In My Hero Academia chapter 353, Sero, Satou, Tsuburuba, and Ojiro will be seen fighting with someone in the stadium. They will be worried about something.

Then we will see the ruins of Jaku Hospital, where Gigantomachia is imprisoned, Ashido, Mineta, Kodai, Yanagi, and Honenuki are celebrating with the news. In the same place, Mount Lady is fighting some villains.

There will be a location changes again. In front of the Central Hospital, Mic will shout that Shoto has defeated Dabi. In the meantime, Shouji will try to dodge a giant spinner's attack. On hearing Dabi's conquest, he won't believe the news. He will think to himself it's just a strategy of the heroes to boast their troop.

Again the scene will cut back to Shoto and Dabi. Shoto will apologize to Iida for overdoing it. However, Iida will reassure that he is right. Dabi wonders that how he is still alive and the part of his body will start curing with a silver light in front of his chest.

My Hero Academia chapter 353 release date

My Hero Academia chapter 353 will be released on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

UK time: 04:00 P.M

European Time: 5:00 P.M.

India Time: 9:30 P.M.

Japan Time: 1:00 A.M.

U.S / Canada: 10.00 A.M.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 250 storyline out: Ikada & his father argue over taking care of Sieren