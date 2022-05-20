Boruto Episode 250 storyline out: Ikada & his father argue over taking care of Sieren

The Japanese animaga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 will be live this week. The official synopsis of Episode 250 is out on TV Tokyo.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 is titled "The Blood of the Funato." The official trailer for the episode is also out.

Spoilers Alert: This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 storyline

In this episode, fans will see Ikada is back at his home after a long period. He starts taking care of Seiren day after day. His father, Araumi asks him, how much more time he will spend taking care of Sieren. He replies, "Father aren't you worried about the big sister?" but Araumi tells nothing affected her sister's life while Ikada was not present. He asks him about his other responsibilities as a Funato. It turns into a heated conversation as they start arguing. Ikada reminds his father about his responsibility to his daughter. Araumi replies, "Don't decide for me what my responsibilities are!"

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 will also reveal the decision of the father and the son about the responsibility. Meanwhile, Funamushi's son, Kobuna arrives and asks Ikada to fight against Boruto. He answers that he isn't capable to fight.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 249 synopsis

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 249, Metal, Sarada, Boruto, and Mitsuki go out in search of Denki and Iwabe, who are missing for three days. While searching, they capture one of Funamushi's soldiers. The villagers, Buntan, and Kyoho argue that they should kill him and move on to help crush Araumi's forces, but the Leaf shinobi does not want to leave without finding Iwabe and Denki.

Surprisingly, Denki and Metal return to their own, detailing their escape to the group and how Funamushi spared them. Boruto goes out at night and takes his anger out on Funato stragglers, only stopping himself from killing a Funato kid revealed to be Funamushi's son, Kobuna.

As Boruto's teammates step in, Kobuna escapes. Sarada comforts Boruto as the latter questions his actions. When they return, they find Buntan is about to torture the captive Funato for information as everyone else watches. Boruto expresses his thoughts on the point of fighting the Funato, starting an argument with everyone. Amused by this, the captive reveals that Kobuna isn't his only enemy and that Ikada is Seiren's little sister. Boruto is shocked!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 release

New episodes of the Japanese manga series air every Sunday. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 is scheduled to release on May 22, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

