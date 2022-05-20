‘Into the Night’ Season 3: Current status and what to expect

The Belgian television series, 'Into the Night,' which was made based on JacekDukaj's 2015 Polish science fiction novel 'The Old Axolotl,' got splendid success and received several positive viewers worldwide, thanks to Netflix for broadcasting it internationally. The drama successfully ran two installments, and fans are now champing at the bit for 'Into the Night' Season 3, as the second season ended on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

Recently, a Turkish spin-off series, 'Yakamoz S-245' has been launched on April 20, 2022 on Netflix. The spinoff is also inspired from the same novel, The Old Axolotl.

'Into the Night' follows a group of people whose plane is hijacked while they are on board a red-eye flight from Brussels. Terenzio (Cassetti), the hijacker, is an Italian NATO soldier. He forces his way onto the commercial aircraft and demands an early take-off.

Some of the passengers in the aircraft are survivors from a deadly global event caused by exposure to sunlight. The plane heads west in an attempt to survive this disaster that kills all living organisms during daylight hours. Unfortunately, the plane has fuel shortage.

'Into The Night' shows how aircrew members deal with the fuel shortage, irradiated food, hidden agendas, and other problems in their race to reach an underground military bunker.

Into the Night season 2 showcased, the remaining survivors secure their path to a NATO bunker, where they seek refuge from the deadly rays of the sun. Continuing their quest for survival with the military members in the bunker, they attempt to manage a brewing conflict and find a solution to the diminished supply of resources.

Into the Night season 3 will show whether the rest of the aircrew members are safe. But Netflix has yet to confirm Season 3 of the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama. At the same time, the plan for another season was never been canceled officially.

If Netflix comes with the Into the Night Season 3, most of the main cast would likely return from the previous season. The series stars Pauline Etienne, Mehmet Kurtulus, and Laurent Capelluto.

Currently, there are no more updates on the series. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series of Netflix's foreign-language genre.

