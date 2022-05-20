Meera Chopra makes her Cannes debut in golden outfit

Actor Meera Chopra made her Cannes debut this year. Taking to Instagram, Meera dropped a string of images of her look from the 75th edition of the prestigious event.

For her debut look, Meera turned heads in a dazzling golden ensemble. Letting her outfit do all the talking, she kept her makeup and accessories minimal. To complete the look, she tied her hair in a neat bun.

Meera is at the French Riviera for the poster launch of her film 'Safed', which features her opposite Abhay Verma. Apart from Meera, actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Helly Shah have also made their debut at Cannes this year. (ANI)

