Left Menu

Meera Chopra makes her Cannes debut in golden outfit

Actor Meera Chopra made her Cannes debut this year.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:09 IST
Meera Chopra makes her Cannes debut in golden outfit
Meera Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Actor Meera Chopra made her Cannes debut this year. Taking to Instagram, Meera dropped a string of images of her look from the 75th edition of the prestigious event.

For her debut look, Meera turned heads in a dazzling golden ensemble. Letting her outfit do all the talking, she kept her makeup and accessories minimal. To complete the look, she tied her hair in a neat bun.

Meera is at the French Riviera for the poster launch of her film 'Safed', which features her opposite Abhay Verma. Apart from Meera, actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Helly Shah have also made their debut at Cannes this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022