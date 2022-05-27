Is Kissing Booth 4 ever possible? Find out why fans demand more!

Before the release of Netflix's Kissing Booth 3, it was announced that the third season will be the end of the trilogy. Consequently, many fans thought all the cliffhangers from the second film will be solved properly in the third season. Plus, they expected a memorable ending to Noah and Elle's story. Unfortunately, Kissing Booth 3 could not live up the viewers' expectations.

According to some fans, The Kissing Booth 3 wasn't the best conclusion of the series. In their opinion, The Kissing Booth 4 is necessary, if only to give a good conclusion to the series.

Why do fans want Kissing Booth 4 on Netflix?

In Kissing Booth 2, Elle was struggling to choose for her. She applies to Harvard University, as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests. Meanwhile, Lee (Joel Courtney), who is Elle's best friend, joins the University of California, Berkeley. No wonder fans were waiting to know the final decision of Elle (Joey King) in The Kissing Booth 3. But the third movie gives a different story. Elle neither goes to Harvard with Noah nor to Berkeley with Lee. Instead, she chooses to study video game design at USC.

The third movie ends by showing that Elle is developing her own game after six years later. The movie, however, does not reveal what Elle was doing in those six years. She and Lee are still close friends. Meanwhile, Lee and Rachel start meeting each other again and get engaged after college.

Elle and Noah meet again for the first time since their breakup. Noah tells Elle he has job offers in Los Angeles and New York, but he wants to go on a motorcycle ride after returning to the town, and Elle agrees. They part ways, but not before looking back at each other.

In the last scene of Kissing Booth 3, Elle and Noah are happily enjoying a motorcycle ride in the coastline in California.

The third movie ends abruptly without showing anything about Elle's college experience. That's why viewers are expecting that, if The Kissing Booth 4 happens, it will touch upon Elle's college life.

The Kissing Booth 4 was never officially announced or canceled. Joey King has called Kissing Booth 3 "the end of an era", still history proves several times that anything could happen. "This is all ten years in the making, ten years of Elle and Lee and Noah, and now… Now, it's all come to an end... It's the end of an era," said Joey King.

This might be the reason why the film received negative reviews. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 21% based on 19 reviews, with an average rating of 3.4/10. According to the review aggregator Metacritic, which sampled 8 reviews and calculated a weighted average of 36 out of 100, The Kissing Booth 3 received "generally unfavorable reviews."

Netflix has not confirmed anything on The Kissing Booth 4. Most of the actors confirmed that the third movie is the final part of the sequel.

