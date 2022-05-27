Sex Education Season 4 production updates, possible release date & more

Now filming for Sex Education Season 4 is reportedly set to begin in July 2022. The release date is yet to be revealed. Therefore, if the production starts in July and continues through November, then the post-production work would take at least another six months. Thus, fans can expect the series to come in early 2023.

During the filming of Season 3, creator Laurie Nunn told the Evening Standard that the COVID protocols on set had made shooting a "slow and painful" process. She added, "Everybody [on set] really had to dig quite deep - there were a lot of emotions swirling around." As the pandemic is not over yet, we shouldn't expect Sex Education Season 4 to release in early 2022.

However, the production team is already preparing for the filming. The casting director Lauren Evans announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 in November.

Sex Education Season 3 story so far

Sex Education Season 4 ended on several loose ends. The students of Moordale High school have grown up, and the institution is going to shut down.

The students learn that the school will be sold to developers, so they will need to find alternative schooling arrangements. Adam enters a dog agility competition. Lily is quite famous nowadays, fans are asking for her autograph. Hope is removed from her position. After receiving the test result, Jean is shocked. Erin sneaks into the school and gives Maeve the money for the program, but Maeve decides not to go because she does not want to leave Otis when they just got together.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Cal settle their differing opinions about a queer relationship precluding them from becoming a couple, after which they part amicably as friends. Otis bumps into Hope at the hospital, who is attempting another round of in-vitro fertilization after trying unsuccessfully for three years to get pregnant. Jean overhears Otis comforting Hope.

Lily and Ola make amends. Adam forgives Eric for kissing Oba, but Eric breaks up with him because he feels like he is losing part of himself due to the struggle of being with someone who is not yet comfortable in their identity. Adam finally tells Mrs. Groff that Eric was his boyfriend, and it is revealed that he wrote a heartfelt poem about his feelings for Eric. Mrs. Groff turns down dinner with Mr. Groff. Aimee persuades Maeve to pursue the study program in the United States. Otis and Maeve say their farewells.

Sex Education Season 4 cast

The following main cast members are expected to return to Sex Education season 4:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean Milburn

NcutiGatwa as Eric Effiong

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

ChaneilKunar as Anwar

Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman

Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley

Simone Ashley is not returning as Untouchables member Olivia, due to her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton.

When quizzed on her Sex Education future, she told ITV's show "This Morning": "I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."While answering whether fans will see her in Sex Education Season 4? The actor said, "No!"

Viewers will see two new characters in Sex Education Season 4. The two newbies are Abbi and Kent. Abbi is described as a young trans woman with "a 90s Winona Ryder vibe who is confident and self-assured in her gender identity.While Kent is trans-masculine, goofy, forgetful and a great listener. He is Abbi's boyfriend and they are the ultimate power couple."

The release date for Sex Education Season 4 is yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the comedy series. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Shadow and Bone Season 2 filming almost done (Plus Netflix to announce something in June)