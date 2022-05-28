Odd News Roundup: 'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Film buffs have to wait until Saturday for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, but the real scene-stealers get their awards a day earlier – at the annual Palm Dog ceremony. Britney, a standard poodle who stars in Riley Keough's directorial debut "War Pony", was crowned top dog this year, snagging the coveted gilded collar prize.

