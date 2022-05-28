Odd News Roundup: 'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes
'War Pony' poodle fetches Palm Dog prize at Cannes
Film buffs have to wait until Saturday for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, but the real scene-stealers get their awards a day earlier – at the annual Palm Dog ceremony. Britney, a standard poodle who stars in Riley Keough's directorial debut "War Pony", was crowned top dog this year, snagging the coveted gilded collar prize.
