Succession Season 4 to start filming in June! Battle encircling Waystar RoyCo.’s ownership

The story of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. will continue in Succession season 4. The third season of Succession is certainly explosive and has left the Roy siblings and Waystar Royco in a very different place for another season.

Less than two weeks after the release of its third season, HBO confirmed Succession season 4 on October 26.

On April 22, the series writer Georgia Pritchett confirmed that they were "almost finished writing season 4."

We've almost finished writing Season 4... https://t.co/0C5fTkLEqm — Georgia Pritchett (@georgiapudding) April 16, 2022

In May 2022, Jesse Armstrong confirmed in BAFTAS that the script for Succession Season 4 is almost done.

"We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over," Jesse Armstrong told Variety. "They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show."

Armstrong was also asked when the show could come to an end.

"I won't answer that one precisely," he replied. "I don't think it should go on forever. But we're still having fun at the moment."

The family war is now at its peak. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Season 3 left us showing Logan Roy exiled his children from WayStarRoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his properly and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had already declared war against his father, and now it seems both Siobhan (played by Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will join him in the fight.

Pritchett previously said that the fourth season could be the last installment of the series but Succession Season 4 might not end the story because there could be more seasons in the future. Later she stated that she believes there could be two more seasons of the satirical black comedy-drama.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett told The Times during the end of filming Season 3.

HBO is yet to reveal the official release date of Succession Season 4. Although there is a two-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3, it is highly unlikely that fans have to wait that long for the fourth season. The gap between seasons 2 and 3 was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like we could see Succession Season 4 at the end of 2022 or in early 2023, provided the filming starts in June as planned.

In an interview with GQ UK, Brian Cox said that they planned to start filming in June if the writers headed back in January 2022. He said, "That's roughly the plan. I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they'd be getting back in November. But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space because they've been working really hard on this [series]."

Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy, media mogul Logan Roy's eldest son from his first marriage. He told Variety that Succession Season 4 cast members are preparing for the June filming.

"I think the end of June is what we've scheduled right now, and I wish I could tell you more than that. All I know is there's definitely a season 4 - there may be a season 5," Ruck said.

