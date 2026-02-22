Cross-Border Tensions Surge: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan announced cross-border strikes on militant targets in Afghanistan, accusing Afghan-based fighters of conducting recent suicide bombings, including during Ramadan.

The strikes followed the release of three Pakistani soldiers in a Saudi-mediated intervention aimed at de-escalating border conflicts.

Pakistan's government asserts these attacks were orchestrated by the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan Province, claiming they have proof implicating Afghanistan's involvement, a claim the Afghan Taliban denies.