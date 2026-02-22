Cross-Border Tensions Surge: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict
Pakistan escalated tensions with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan by conducting cross-border strikes on militant targets, blaming a series of suicide bombings on Afghan-based fighters. Amidst ongoing border clashes, Pakistan claims conclusive evidence linking the attacks to the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan Province.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-02-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 07:44 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan announced cross-border strikes on militant targets in Afghanistan, accusing Afghan-based fighters of conducting recent suicide bombings, including during Ramadan.
The strikes followed the release of three Pakistani soldiers in a Saudi-mediated intervention aimed at de-escalating border conflicts.
Pakistan's government asserts these attacks were orchestrated by the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan Province, claiming they have proof implicating Afghanistan's involvement, a claim the Afghan Taliban denies.
ALSO READ
Islamic State's 'New Phase': Targeting Syria's Leadership
Legalizing Abuse: The Global Precedent Set by Taliban's Shocking Move
Escalating Conflict: Islamic State Intensifies Attacks on Syrian Government
Hun Manet Calls for Resolution in Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict
Pakistan Demands Accountability from Afghan Taliban over Recent Attack