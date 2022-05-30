Fisherman killed in tiger attack in Bengal's Sundarbans

A 45-year-old fisherman has been killed in an attack by a Royal Bengal Tiger in Sundarbans National Park in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a forest officer said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sannasi Mondal, a resident of Kumirmari village in Gosaba block of the district, along with three others had gone to the forest to catch crabs and collect honey on Saturday, he said. After a day's hard work, they spent the night on the boat. While they sleeping in their boat on Sunday morning, the tiger, which had quietly approached them unnoticed, suddenly attacked Mondal and grabbed him by his neck, the forest officer said.

When the other fishermen resisted the big cat's attempt to drag him to the forest, the tiger released him and returned to the jungle.

The other three fishermen started returning to the village but Mondal, who was grievously injured, died on the way, he added.

