Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal's Electoral Roll Dispute

The Supreme Court's order for deploying judicial officers in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is seen by the BJP as a corrective measure against the Mamata Banerjee government. It aims to restore electoral roll integrity, amid allegations of delay and mismanagement by state officials.

Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal's Electoral Roll Dispute
The Supreme Court has issued a landmark order for the deployment of judicial officers in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a move hailed as a 'decisive blow' by the BJP against the Mamata Banerjee government.

The court's directive seeks to resolve the protracted dispute between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission over alleged discrepancies and mismanagement in the state's electoral processes. Judicial intervention is expected to bring accountability as judicial officers, supported by Election Commission observers, begin scrutinizing pending documents and objections.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and his bench have tasked the Calcutta High Court with nominating judicial officers to assist in adjudicating claims and discrepancies, with a focus on issues like progeny mismatches in voter lists. The scale of pending documents is immense, with calls for greater transparency as West Bengal prepares for upcoming Assembly polls.

