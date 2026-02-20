Clash Over NIA Probe: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal's Beldanga Unrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has charged the state's Trinamool Congress (TMC) government with obstructing an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into last month's rioting in Beldanga.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharjee alleged ongoing resistance from the TMC, similar to resistance faced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in other sensitive cases. The BJP claims the state government has refused to transfer key documents to the NIA.

Responding to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar refuted the accusations, insisting that central agencies are given all necessary details. The unrest in Beldanga followed the death of a migrant worker, which led to significant protests, road blockades, and clashes with police. The NIA helmed the investigation acting on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.