Clash Over NIA Probe: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal's Beldanga Unrest
The BJP's West Bengal unit accuses the state's TMC government of hindering an NIA probe into Beldanga riots, while TMC denies the claims. The unrest began after a migrant worker from Beldanga died in Jharkhand, sparking protests and blockades. The NIA took over the investigation from the state police.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has charged the state's Trinamool Congress (TMC) government with obstructing an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into last month's rioting in Beldanga.
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharjee alleged ongoing resistance from the TMC, similar to resistance faced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in other sensitive cases. The BJP claims the state government has refused to transfer key documents to the NIA.
Responding to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar refuted the accusations, insisting that central agencies are given all necessary details. The unrest in Beldanga followed the death of a migrant worker, which led to significant protests, road blockades, and clashes with police. The NIA helmed the investigation acting on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
ALSO READ
Turkish Football Scandal: Match-Fixing and Illegal Betting Investigations Expand
Royal Arrest: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Under Investigation
Unraveling the Tragedy: Deadliest Avalanche in 45 Years Sparks Investigation
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Investigation Intensifies with Advanced Scientific Analysis
USITC Launches Investigation on Automotive Trade Rules