One Piece Chapter 1051: The festive mood continues in Flower Capital & Onigashima

Updated: 31-05-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:27 IST
One Piece Chapter 1051 will release on June 5, 2022. Image Credit: Twitter
One Piece is one of the most popular manga. Just after the release of Chapter 1050, fans are wondering about the plotline for One Piece Chapter 1051. Though the spoilers and raw scans of the upcoming chapter are yet to come, we can safely assume that Kaido and Big Mom will be defeated.

While many fans are happy about Luffy's latest achievement, there is a chance that what happened in the previous manga installment was just a calm before the storm since Kaido and Big Mom are not yet officially dead.

Kaido seems to have fallen to the land of the flower capital so that it seems to be drowned by the magma floor of the underwater volcano in Wano, which is a crucial place that could affect the country's landscape and even peace. Apart from Kaido, Yonko and Big Mom have also fallen. One Piece Chapter 1051 will show whether they are alive or dead.

One Piece Chapter 1051 might feature the festive environment in both the Flower Capital and Onigashima, as the alliance defeated the Beasts Pirates and with the announcement of the country's new shogun.

These are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of One Piece 1051, which will surface two or three days before its release.

Fans can expect the spoilers of the upcoming chapter in the same week before the release. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week, along with the chapter's detailed summary. The manga will release at different times in different places worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1051 will release on June 5, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

