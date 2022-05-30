Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255: Sanju brings out his katana to fight Kakucho

Tokyo Revengers, the Japanese manga has entered the final arc, and fans are wondering what Kakucho and Takemichi will do to stop Sanju. The upcoming installment Tokyo Revengers Chapter255 will feature one the interesting part of the story.

Previously, we saw Takemichi has a future vision of the death of the Toman members. He accidentally touches the train tracks and sees an illusion: all the members of Tokyo Manji are dead. The "unsub" is none other than Sanju.

While Takemichi is helpless and can't think of anyone who could help to stop Sanzu, he again tries to the train tracks to get the vision clear. But the attempt proves unsuccessful, and Takemichi runs away from the fight. Kakucho gets fearful seeing Takemichi's behavior. He asks him why he is acting like that. The kind-hearted hero says he doesn't want anyone else to die in the battle.

Hearing everything about Takemichi's vision, Kakucho raises his hands to help his childhood friend.

Though the raw scans for Tokyo Revengers Chapter255 is blurred as Takemichi is taking part in the fight, it seems Sanju will attack him. The scan has not mentioned anything on Mikey and the gang. Therefore, fans will see the one-to-one fight in Tokyo Revengers Chapter255.

This time the battle will totally focus on the railway track where Kakucho and Takemichi will try to stop Sanju to start the cargo train. Fans will see Sanju has already started the train. When the duo stepped onto the train tracks to stop him, Sanju will bring out his katana to fight against Kakucho in Tokyo Revengers Chapter255.

Kakucho immediately recognizes it and asks whether it was used to kill Yasuhiro Muto. He doesn't answer but progresses towards Takemichi to kill him. To protect Takemichi, Kakucho comes in front of the katana and he gets hurt.

Kakucho tells Takemichi that his family and he got into an accident when he used to read in the third grade. Unfortunately, he lost his family in the accident. While he wasted his lonely life, he finally met KurokawaIzana, to whom he decided to devote his life. However, Izana is gone now.

Kakucho once again decides to fight for the sake of his childhood Takemichi. Tokyo Revengers Chapter255 will also reveal some past stories of Kakucho. It seems Kakucho is somehow related to the Sano household since Mikey's parents were also killed in a car accident, predicted Sportskeeda.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 is set to be released on Tuesday, June 1, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

