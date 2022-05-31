Rutherford Falls’ co- creator Ornelas explains Season 2 as ‘celebration of friendship'

Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding) are returning in 2022 in the story of Rutherford Falls Season 2. The streamer has already revealed the first look images, official logline and a release date of the upcoming series. Peacock is gearing for Rutherford Falls Season 2 release on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Recently, in an interview with EW, the series creator Sierra Teller Ornelas said, "We really put everything we had into that first season, especially it being the first Native American sitcom. I was like, 'We're doing everything because who knows if this is going to happen again.' For season 2, I was so nervous and thought, "Oh god, what do we do?" Michael Greyeyes was like, "Well, there's an infinite amount of Indigenous stories. The one thing we don't have to worry about is stories."'

Ornelas added, "It's so much a celebration of their friendship and their dynamic, I have always seen them as two nerds against the world, and you really see that as they both go through romances and trials and tribulations and conflicts. They always have each other's back and really support each other."

Rutherford Falls originally premiered on Peacock in April 2021. The comedy series follows two lifelong friends Nathan Rutherford, played by Ed Helms, and Reagan Wells, played by Jana Schmieding, whose deep bond is tested when their small town is hit with a crisis. The first season ends with Nathan driving around America looking for answers about his identity, first from an elderly relative and then from the D'Angelo family.

Rutherford Falls Season 2 will show Nathan and Reagan helping each other through personal and career struggles. The official logline reads:

"In (Rutherford Falls) Season 2, Nathan and Reagan help each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes)."

Showrunner, co-creator, writer, and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas said of the second season,"Rutherford Falls'is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that's heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2!"

Rutherford Falls stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn. The recurring stars include Dana L. Wilson, Geraldine Keams (Diné), Ben Koldyke, Adam Farabee, Devery Jacobs, Mimi Gianopulos to name a few. The series is executive produced by Mike Falbo, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

Rutherford Falls Season 2 will premiere in Peacock on June 16!

Also Read: Succession Season 4 to start filming in June! Battle encircling Waystar RoyCo.'s ownership