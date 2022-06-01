Will ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 3 get a green light? Find out what the insiders are saying!

The Flight Attendant Season 2 dropped its finale on May 26, ending another story starring Kaley Cuoco's protagonist Cassie. The second season ended on several cliffhangers, widening the possibility of a third season. Though the show isn't up to the mark as season 1, but it successfully engaged viewers with KaleyCuoco's performance.

HBO hasn't yet renewed the show for a third season, but fans are pretty sure that The Flight Attendant season 3 will come to resolve all unanswered questions from the second season, along with some more stunning performances of flight attendant Cassie Bowden (KaleyCuoco).

Showrunner Steve Yockey was recently asked by THR if Cassie's story has come to an end. He responded by saying:

"Our goal and I hate to say this, but our goal is to make sure when we get to the end of each season, that could be the end; that people will feel satisfied and emotionally with her, where she's off to next. So, I feel like as long as we could keep coming up with solid emotional stories to tell for her, I think we can keep coming up with crazy international incidents to put her in the middle of."

Steve Yockey continued, "It's harder to tell her emotional story. There's more to tell, but our goal is always to make sure at the end of each season, that it feels like, 'OK, if that's the end, then we feel good about it."

Deniz Akdeniz, who plays Max on the show, told Distractify that he's keen to reunite with the rest of the cast again for another installment:

"So, I have no idea yet [about season three]. But we have such a good time making this show – it's such a family. We were lucky to be able to do the first two seasons, and now if a third one comes up, I think we'd be lucky to go back and do some more."

It seems the renewal might happen but it will take a bit longer. If HBO returns with The Flight Attendant Season 3, Kaley Cuoco will surely return to the show. The other cast members who might return include Cassie's friends Annie and Max (Zosia Mamet and Deniz Akdeniz), Shane (Griffin Matthews), and her older brother, Davey (TR Knight), and Briscoe (Rosie Perez).

The Flight Attendant is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

