Dead to Me Season 3 updates: ‘Jen was responsible for his brother's death’, says James Marsden

It has been two long years since the second season of the dark comedy-drama, 'Dead to Me' was released. Fans of the series are waiting for the release date of Dead to Me Season 3. The good news is that Netflix already confirmed the renewal of the third and final season in July of last year.

While announcing Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's new comedy series on May 3, Netflix also announced that Dead to Me Season 3 will premiere in fall 2022.

After several interruptions for the pandemic filming for the upcoming season started on May 10, 2021, intending to complete shooting on August 2 of the same year, but there were further delays due to the pandemic.

The production was also halted for a short duration due to Christina's multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. However, the production was finally completed in early 2022.

Not only the exact release date is yet to be announced but several details are also not disclosed yet. This includes the names of the new cast, plot, or synopsis of the anticipated drama.

Many characters died or were removed and new characters and actors were introduced throughout the series. Still, some of the leads are expected to return in Dead to Me Season 3 including Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, Luke Roessler as Henry Harding, Brandon Scott as Nick Prager, James Marsden as Steve/Ben Wood, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding, Jere Burns as Police Chief Howard Hastings, Suzy Nakamura as Karen, and Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, all the cliffhangers left in Season 2 might be cleared in the third part of the drama. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother. Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

The series creator Liz Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead to Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

She continued, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast, and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead to Me from day one."

In an interview with TV Guide, James Marsden described his character Ben. He said, "Not only is he maybe going to find out that Jen was responsible for his brother's death, he's also guilty of a hit-and-run. And they were the victims of the hit-and-run. And his brother was guilty of a hit-and-run in the first season."

Dead to Me Season 3 will release in the fall of 2022 on Netflix. Stay tuned to get more information on the Netflix series.

