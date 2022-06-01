Left Menu

Vishal Bhardwaj pens emotional note remembering younger brother KK

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday mourned the death of younger brother KK and remembered how he and the singer began their journey together with Gulzars Maachis.Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.Doctors at the hospital said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death.KK memorably sang Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan, composed by Bhardwaj for the 1996 movie with co-singers Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal.Mera chhota Bhaiyaa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 17:28 IST
Vishal Bhardwaj pens emotional note remembering younger brother KK
KK. (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday mourned the death of ''younger brother'' KK and remembered how he and the singer began their journey together with Gulzar's ''Maachis''.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

KK memorably sang 'Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan', composed by Bhardwaj for the 1996 movie with co-singers Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal.

"Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS ('Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan'. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji's 'pani pani re') Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein.. Bepanah dard.. Bichhdey sabhee baari baari,'' the composer shared on Twitter.

(My younger brother. We both came together from Delhi. Our first break, first film, first success --everything happened together (with) 'Maachis' 'Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan'. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji's 'pani pani re'.

(Countess moments, countless memories, endless pain. Everyone leaving turn by turn.) Starring Tabu and Chandrachur Singh, "Maachis" explored the insurgency in Punjab. The song 'Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan' features Singh and his friends as they recount the times spent back home. Both KK and Bhardwaj later teamed up for the latter's 2011 directorial film ‎ "7 Khoon Maaf" for the song 'O' Mama'. The song was composed by Bhardwaj and lyrics were penned by Gulzar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022