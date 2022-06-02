Left Menu

IIFA 2022: We should keep KK, Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy alive, says Asees Kaur

The sudden demise of singers KK and Sidhu Moose Wala has created a void in the Indian music industry.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:57 IST
IIFA 2022: We should keep KK, Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy alive, says Asees Kaur
Singer Asees Kaur, late singers KK and Sidhu Moose Wala (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The sudden demise of singers KK and Sidhu Moose Wala has created a void in the Indian music industry. Like many others, singer Asees Kaur was also left shaken to the core after learning about the unfortunate incidents.

On Thursday, she paid homage to KK and Sidhu Moose Wala while talking with ANI at IIFA media event in Abu Dhabi. "Both (KK and Sidhu Moose Wala) are legends. We should pay respect to them by keeping their music legacy alive... that's what all matters. Remember them by listening to their legendary songs," Asees, who will be performing at IIFA, said.

Sidhu Moose Wala, best known for tracks 'So High' and 'Devil', died on May 29. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022