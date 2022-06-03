BJP MLA asks Rajasthan govt to declare 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday demanded the Rajasthan government to exempt the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' from entertainment tax in the state.
He said that the Hindu emperor had Ajmer as his capital.
''More people, including the youth, will be able to watch the film if it is made tax-free in Rajasthan just like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,'' Devnani told reporters in Ajmer.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too had on Thursday declared that the movie would be exempted from tax in his state.
'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles was released on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC adjourns the Gyanvapi mosque case for May 20 after it is informed that counsel for Hindu devotees is indisposed.
Rajasthan: 5 dead, 5 injured in head-on collision of cars
Ask ASI to look for 'signs of Hindu temple' in Shahi Idgah mosque: Petition in Mathura court
Jakhar started working for BJP long before, playing blatant Hindutva politics: Punjab Cong chief
Court rules lawsuit seeking Shahi Idgah removal admissible; plea filed on 'signs of Hindu temple' in it