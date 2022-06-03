Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Jawan', watch teaser here

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project 'Jawan', which will be an action entertainer directed by Atlee, has been announced on Friday. The makers also unveiled an intriguing teaser of the film. On Friday, King Khan took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser which also showcases the actor's first look.

He captioned the post and wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeVhHPKgh7P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The teaser features SRK in a never-seen-before avatar, amidst a rugged backdrop, with his face partially covered, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The glimpse of his first look in the teaser, where a voice on the phone says "Good to go chief" after which SRK laughs for a while and said "Ready." Shah Rukh in a statement on Friday said, "'Jawan' is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come".

Director Atlee also spoke about creating 'Jawan' and said, "'Jawan' has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before". 'Jawan' is a film produced by Gauri Khan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, starring Shah Rukh Khan is his first pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

With 'Jawan's' announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, 'Dunki', 'Pathaan' & now 'Jawan'. (ANI)

