We're now looking at history from India's perspective: RSS chief on Samrat Prithviraj

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched Bollywood movie Samrat Prithviraj and said, We are now looking at history from Indias perspective.He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as world class.It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:33 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched Bollywood movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' and said, ''We are now looking at history from India's perspective''.

He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as ''world class''.

''It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today. We used to read our history written by others. Now, we are looking at history from India's perspective,'' Bhagwat, who watched the movie along with other top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, said.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie's director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already made the movie tax-free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

