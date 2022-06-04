Janhvi Kapoor shares stunning pictures from France, Manish Malhotra reacts

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday shared a stunning string of pictures from her France trip on social media.

Source: Instagram @janhvikapoor . Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday shared a stunning string of pictures from her France trip on social media. The 'Roohi' actor, who is enjoying her vacation in France, keeps her fans updated by sharing trip pictures. The 25-year-old actor made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak. Since her debut, Dhadak actor has always remained in the limelight.

Posting her pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "vive la france FR" (Long Live France!). The actor in her pictures looks stunning as gracefully poses in a baby-pink kurta with a beige tone coat. She kept her hair open. To complement her ethnic look, she paired silver-oxidized jhumkas with her outfit.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and, director Sharan Sharma among others reacted to her pictures. Manish Malhotra reacted with a heart to Janhvi's post.

On the work front, Janhvi has a few projects on her list. She is filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. She is also shooting for 'Bawaal' film being directed by Nitesh Tiwari alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

